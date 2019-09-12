Day 2 of the federal election campaign will see Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau try to distance himself from the ghost of the SNC-Lavalin affair with his first policy announcement, in Victoria.

Trudeau is set to make a brief stop in Kamloops, B.C., before heading to Edmonton for a rally, skipping out on the Maclean's/Citytv debate Thursday night.

However, his schedule could be tweaked. On Wednesday night, the wing of the Liberal campaign plane was scraped by the roof of the media bus on the tarmac in Victoria.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is headed to suburban Toronto, North York, to re-announce his affordability plan. In the evening, he'll face off against Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the Maclean's/Citytv leaders' debate in Toronto.

Both Scheer and Singh are making their debate debuts and will be looking to impress, even though their main rival, Trudeau, won't be there.

Before ducking into debate prep, Singh will be in Brampton, Ont., for a health-care announcement.

Following are party leaders' public schedules, all in eastern time (ET):

Liberals' Justin Trudeau:

11 a.m.: Makes an announcement and holds a media availability in Victoria.

7:30 p.m.: Delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Edmonton

Conservatives' Andrew Scheer:

9:45 a.m.: Highlights his plan "to put more money in your pockets" when he appears in North York, suburban Toronto.

8 p.m.: Takes part in the Maclean's/Citytv debate in Toronto.

NDP's Jagmeet Singh:

9:40 a.m.: Makes health-care funding announcement in Brampton, will take questions from reporters.

8 p.m.: Makes his debut in the Maclean's/Citytv debate ​​​​​​

Green Party's Elizabeth May: