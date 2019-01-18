The 2019 election campaign is already underway - the CBC News Canada Votes newsletter is your weekly tip-sheet as we count down to Oct. 21.

What's on your mind, Canada? Your MP wants to know

Vassy Kapelos, host of Power & Politics

Welcome to 'break week' — that magical time in spring when MPs of all stripes head back to their ridings to touch base with their constituents and find out what they're thinking.

The coming week isn't really a "break," then. More like a working holiday. It's actually a very useful ritual for politicians, especially as they head into an election.

When you're in politics, one of the hardest things to do is nail down the issues and/or scandals that actually matter to people — those humans living outside the Ottawa bubble who engage with politics only occasionally, during elections. That's what break week is for.

Case in point: when the SNC-Lavalin scandal broke, some Liberal MPs insisted it was a "bubble" story — that nobody outside of the four-block radius surrounding Parliament Hill knew or cared about it. After spending a week back in their ridings, those MPs stopped saying that, because it wasn't true.

So what will MPs be hearing from their constituents over the coming week? This break week is especially important because it's the last one before the House of Commons returns for its final stretch before the election.

Back in their ridings, Liberal MPs will surely want to talk up the deal reached with U.S. President Donald Trump on removing those pesky steel tariffs — and who can blame them? Trump slapped those tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports nearly a year ago, using the spurious excuse of a threat to national security. Getting them removed without agreeing to impose quotas on Canadian exports is a clear win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government.

It will be interesting to see how the Liberals navigate the issue of economic anxiety (the topic of last week's piece) and what they hear from constituents about it. They have a good message to deliver to constituents: the job numbers are very positive and this tariff deal removes a dark cloud hanging over the economy. But do people feel better off?

Left: Vice-Admiral Mark Norman. Right: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A charge of breach of trust was stayed against Norman recently. (Adrian Wyld, Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

They'll also find out if the collapse of the criminal case against Vice Admiral Mark Norman — specifically, the accusations of political interference in the case — carries any weight with voters. Will it add to the damage done to the Liberal brand by the SNC-Lavalin affair? Or are Canadians outside of Ottawa tuning this one out?

The Conservatives will use this week to test the economic pitch they made late last week. Their basic message — "We'll live within our means, the Liberals won't" — lacked details. When would a Prime Minister Andrew Scheer balance the budget, and what would it take to get there?

That question of budgetary balance could become a particularly interesting ballot issue in the 905 region, the suburbs that surround Toronto. The Conservatives are laser-focused on picking up seats in that area, but lately Ontarians have been getting an up-close look at budget cuts courtesy of the Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford, which has been cutting funding for a wide range of services and initiatives, from public health to libraries to stem cell research.

MPs also will certainly hear a lot about things that matter most at a local level. The point of break week is to have the conversations with constituents that tell you why they're voting, not just how. Because at the end of the day, elections are all about people (The real ones, not the ones in Ottawa.)

Vassy Kapelos is host of Power & Politics, weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on CBC News Network.

Power Lines

The Power & Politics Power Panelists on where the big parties will be focused this week

Amanda Alvaro president and co-founder of Pomp & Circumstance

The Liberals will promote their successful management of NAFTA and diplomatic relations with the U.S., including the move to lift year-long tariffs on aluminum and steel. They also will continue to contrast their unequivocal defence of women's right to choose with the dozen Conservative MPs who recently attended an anti-choice rally.

Rachel Curran senior associate at Harper & Associates Consulting

The Conservatives will follow up on Andrew Scheer's economic policy speech by unveiling further policy detail and substantive ideas that together will compose Scheer's vision for Canada. The message will be that while the Liberals see our natural resources as a way to divide the country, Conservatives view them as an opportunity to unite around shared prosperity.

Kathleen Monk principal at Earnscliffe Strategy Group

New Democrats were first to raise global warming in Parliament decades ago. And Jack Layton united people behind his landmark climate bill, the world's first of its kind. Jagmeet Singh is continuing to engage Canadians behind a bold vision of climate and social justice, where no one is left behind

Poll Tracker Takeaway

Éric Grenier's weekly look at key numbers in the political public opinion polls.

Liberals are breathing a sigh of relief this weekend after they narrowly avoided losing one of their last remaining premiers in Thursday's provincial election in Newfoundland and Labrador.

But they aren't the only ones feeling relieved. At risk of being wiped off the electoral map, the New Democrats instead managed to make a gain of one seat and now hold three in Newfoundland's House of Assembly.

That doesn't mean that things are going well for the NDP in Atlantic Canada, however.

The Poll Tracker puts the federal New Democrats at 14.9 per cent in the region, just 1.7 percentage points over the Greens, for third place.

The Greens already have overtaken the NDP in provincial legislatures. There are now 11 Green MLAs across Atlantic Canada (in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick), compared to just nine NDP legislators (in Nova Scotia and N.L.).

This is a problem for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh because he is failing to seize the opportunity presented by the collapse of Liberal support in Atlantic Canada.

Since the beginning of the year, the Liberals have dropped 16 points in the region. Half of that support has gone to the Conservatives, who now trail the Liberals by just two points in Atlantic Canada. Another four points have gone to the Greens. Just three points have gone to the NDP.

That Liberal dive might result in NDP gains by default in seats like Halifax, Acadie–Bathurst and St. John's East, particularly if former NDP MP Jack Harris runs there as a candidate again. But even those seats will be tough to win if the New Democrats can't win more votes than they did four years ago — and the party needs every seat it can get.

