Wet'suwet'en chiefs heading to Ontario to thank Mohawk protesters for support

Four Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have left B.C. for Ontario to meet with delegates of the Mohawk of Tyendinaga to thank them for their support, CBC News has learned.

Protesters from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory have erected a railway blockade outside Belleville, Ont. as a show of solidarity with some of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C., who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline project running through their traditional territory.

