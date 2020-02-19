Skip to Main Content
Wet'suwet'en chiefs heading to Ontario to thank Mohawk protesters for support
Four Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have left B.C. for Ontario to meet with delegates of the Mohawk of Tyendinaga to thank them for their support, CBC News has learned. 
A protester stands between Mohawk Warrior Society flags at a rail blockade in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont. on Sunday. The protest is in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Protesters from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory have erected a railway blockade outside Belleville, Ont. as a show of solidarity with some of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C., who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline project running through their traditional territory.

