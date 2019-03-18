Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick is retiring as Canada's top bureaucrat, saying there is "no path" for him to have a "relationship" with the Opposition.

Wernick, a longtime public servant, has been heavily criticized in recent weeks for his involvement in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wernick wrote that "recent events have led me to conclude that I cannot serve as clerk of the Privy Council and secretary to cabinet during the upcoming election campaign."

Wernick's first appearance in front of the justice committee over SNC-Lavalin — during which he both defended his role in the scandal and bemoaned the state of political discourse in Canada — was widely criticized as a partisan display. NDP MP Charlie Angus called for his resignation.

"Mr. Wernick has overstepped his role," Angus wrote in an open letter to Prime Minister Trudeau earlier this month.

Wernick said working with Opposition parties would be difficult going forward.

"It is now apparent that there is no path for me to have a relationship of mutual trust and respect with the leaders of the Opposition parties," he wrote.

"Furthermore, it is essential that during the writ period the clerk be seen by all political parties as an impartial arbiter of whether serious foreign interference has occurred."

Wernick has denied making "veiled threats" to pressure former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to sign a remediation agreement with the Quebec engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.

The Prime Minister's Office made the announcement in a statement Monday.