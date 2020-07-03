Ethics watchdog launches probe of Trudeau over choice of WE Charity to run $900M student grant program

The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner has launched an investigation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the government's decision to task the WE Charity — which has ties to Trudeau's family — with administering a $900 million summer student grant program.

Trudeau and his government have been under fire since announcing the contract because of the charity's close association with the Trudeau family.

Trudeau and his mother, Margaret, have appeared at a number of WE Day events, while Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, hosts a podcast for the group called "WE Well-being."

Earlier today, the WE Charity and the federal government announced they were ending the partnership.

More to come ...