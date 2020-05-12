Ottawa examining new, existing tools to get web giants to pay up: Guilbeault
Australia, France have options that might not be available in Canada
The federal heritage minister says if new tools are needed to get digital giants to pay for Canadian content, they will be built.
Steven Guilbeault says he is watching how other countries are trying to get companies such as Facebook and Google to pay for the copyrighted content that appears on their online platforms.
Australia and France have moved ahead on measures to help domestic media outlets, which often say they are losing ad money to international digital giants.
With a global decline in ad dollars due to the COVID-19 pandemic, calls are growing louder for Canada to follow suit.
Guilbeault says Australia and France have regulatory or legislative options that might not be on the table in Canada.
But he told the House of Commons industry committee Monday night that he is reviewing what is, or what might be needed.
