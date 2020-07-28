How to watch this week's hearings on the WE contract controversy

MPs studying a controversial contract between the government and the WE Charity organization will hear from WE co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger on Tuesday and from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday.

The Kielburgers' testimony, originally scheduled for 90 minutes, has been expanded to four hours — 1 to 5 p.m. ET.

The House of Commons finance committee began its hearings into the contribution agreement to administer a student volunteer grant program after the contract was terminated over controversy about the close ties between WE and Justin Trudeau's family. Trudeau's mother and brother were both paid for speaking appearances with WE in recent years.

Trudeau said he did not recuse himself from cabinet discussions on the decision to award WE the contract.

The deal drew further scrutiny when it was revealed that members of Finance Minister Bill Morneau's family work for WE and have appeared at WE events.

Morneau appeared before the committee last week, where he revealed he had just repaid $41,000 for trips he and his family took with WE in 2017.

This week, the committee will hear from principals on both sides. Here is how to follow the proceedings.

Thursday

(Thursday's schedule has been removed from the parliamentary website, which suggests it is being revised. We will update this page when the schedule has been re-posted.)

