Agreement between WE and federal government set aside only $500 million for student grants: documents

Documents shared with the Commons finance committee Monday suggest that although the Canada Student Service Grant program was allocated a $900 million budget, officials had drawn up a plan with the WE Charity Foundation to spend only a portion of that amount.

According to the text of the contribution agreement signed June 23 between Youth Minister Bardish Chagger's office and the WE Charity Foundation of Canada, up to $500 million could have paid out in the form of grants to students across three cohorts of potential volunteers, while $43.53 million would have been allocated to the WE Charity Foundation for administering the program.

Up to $8.75 million of that $43.53 million was eligible to be shared among the partnering charities and non-profit organizations that supervised the volunteers.

The documents shared with the committee also include the email WE Charity founder Craig Kielburger sent to Employment and Social Development Canada official Rachel Wernick on April 22 — the day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first announced publicly the creation of a volunteer grant to reward students' community service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The documents support testimony by government officials who told the committee that the WE organization was adapting a pitch made earlier in April to Chagger and Small Business Minister Mary Ng to create a social entrepreneurship program for youth.

Contrary to claims by the WE organization that this pitch was entirely separate from the eventual Canada Student Service Grant, the email shows Kielburger offering to deliver both a 12-month social entrepreneurship program and a three-month youth summer service program, for which students would be compensated with a stipend for their post-secondary studies.

More to come