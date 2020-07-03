Federal government, WE Charity agree to part ways on summer student grant program

The federal Liberal government and the WE Charity are ending a partnership that would have seen WE distribute some $900 million in federal student grants this summer.

The decision to outsource this work to a third-party with ties to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's family was criticized by some in the charitable sector and the opposition Conservatives. Trudeau had defended the move, saying WE was the only group with a nationwide network capable of distributing this kind of money to young people.

A statement from the federal government said today's move was "a mutually agreed upon decision."

"The Government of Canada and WE Charity will work together to ensure that the volunteers who have applied and been placed won't be adversely affected. WE Charity has also decided to return any funds that had already been received," Diversity, Inclusion and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger said in the statement.

"Our government's objective remains to connect the skills and abilities of young people with service opportunities to help heal their communities," Chagger said.