Trudeau, Morneau had to be involved in WE Charity decision, top bureaucrat tells MPs

Canada's top bureaucrat said today that both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau had to be involved in their government's controversial decision to choose the WE Charity to administer a $900-million student volunteering program because of the program's size and importance.

Testifying before the House of Commons finance committee, Clerk of the Privy Council Ian Shugart said he doesn't see a way the two could have avoided taking part in the discussion, despite their families' ties to the organization.

Shugart said that while Trudeau's connections to the WE organization were well known, he wasn't aware that Morneau also had ties to WE.

"Given the importance of the issue to the government's overall efforts to deal with the impacts of the pandemic and given the scale of the contribution ... I do not see a way that the prime minister or the finance minister responsible for public funds could not have had involvement in the policy development and in the approval of finances on this scale," said Shugart.

The committee is probing how cabinet reached its decision to hand control over the $912 million Canada Student Service Grant Program to the WE Charity, which would have been responsible for connecting students with volunteer opportunities and issuing grants based on their volunteer work.

WATCH: Shugart tells MPs prime minister and finance minister had to be involved in WE Charity contract decision

Ian Shugart, the clerk of the Privy Council, was questioned by MPs on the Commons Finance committee hearing on Tuesday. 2:59

The deal with WE, since terminated, could have paid the organization up to $43.5 million.

The decision to give WE sole responsibility for the program has been mired in controversy since it was revealed that the organization has paid Trudeau's mother and brother hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees and that Morneau's daughter is employed by the organization.

Both Trudeau and Morneau are now under investigation by Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion.

Shugart said there is no evidence to suggest Trudeau spoke with WE Charity before the organization was awarded a deal to run a student-volunteer program.

Shugart told the committee Trudeau was briefed about the development of the program and suggested the prime minister had no contact with the organization in connection with the student volunteer program.

"There is absolutely no evidence, no suggestion in anything that I have reviewed that would suggest the prime minister had any interaction with the WE Charity in relation to this program," Shugart said.

"None whatsoever."

Civil service didn't probe WE's financials

Shugart also told committee members that the civil service wasn't aware of any red flags when it recruited the WE Charity to administer the program because officials didn't probe the organization's finances.

Shugart said due diligence conducted by civil servants focused on whether the organization was capable of running a program of that size, and not the charity's financial affairs.

"No financial flags were raised through this process about the WE Charity," Shugart told MPs. "There were no detailed investigations of WE Charity's financial affairs."

WATCH: Shugart questioned about due diligence on WE Charity contract

Trudeau to face questions in the Commons

Trudeau is expected in the House of Commons this afternoon, with the opposition eager to press him further on how his cabinet reached the decision to approve the deal.

The Liberals have said they regret the way it all rolled out, but the non-partisan public service chose recommended WE as the only organization capable of .

MPs also want Trudeau to appear before the finance committee. It's not clear if he will accept the invitation.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Trudeau should appear before a committee, and also called on the prime minister to waive cabinet confidentiality and release all documents linked to the WE agreement.

He said the affair raises concerns about the Liberals' handling of emergency aid programs to help Canadians concerned about their jobs, finances and health.

"To deal with all these concerns — not having a job, the future, a pandemic — people need to have confidence in their government," Singh told a morning news conference.

"What this scandal has done is really rocked the confidence of people in a government that doesn't seem to be acting for the interest of people, but to help out their close friends."