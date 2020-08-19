Former finance minster breached law in WE Charity scandal but Trudeau cleared, says ethics watchdog

Canada's former finance minister Bill Morneau breached the Conflict of Interest Act by failing to recuse himself from cabinet deliberations on the WE Charity summer student grants contract given his close ties, according to an investigation from the federal ethics watchdog.

However Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accused of similar allegations, did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act.

Both men had previously apologized for not recusing themselves from cabinet deliberations about awarding WE Charity a multi-million dollar contract to administer the summer student grants program.

More to come.