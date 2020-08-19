Former finance minster breached law in WE Charity scandal but Trudeau cleared, says ethics watchdog
Former finance minister Bill Morneau breached the Conflict of Interest Act by failing to recuse himself from cabinet deliberations on the WE Charity summer student grants contract given his close ties, but the prime minister did not breach the act, according to an investigation from the federal ethics watchdog.
Both men had previously apologized for not recusing themselves from cabinet deliberations
Canada's former finance minister Bill Morneau breached the Conflict of Interest Act by failing to recuse himself from cabinet deliberations on the WE Charity summer student grants contract given his close ties, according to an investigation from the federal ethics watchdog.
However Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accused of similar allegations, did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act.
Both men had previously apologized for not recusing themselves from cabinet deliberations about awarding WE Charity a multi-million dollar contract to administer the summer student grants program.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?