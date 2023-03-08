Gen. Wayne Eyre stepping down from position as Canada's top military commander

Canada's top military commander is headed for the exit.

Gen. Wayne Eyre, chief of the defence staff, has confirmed he plans to retire this summer, the Prime Minister's Office said in a media statement Friday.

He has been in the job since February 2021, when he replaced the now-retired admiral Art McDonald as CDS. McDonald stepped aside after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced — claims that military police later decided not to pursue.

Eyre, the former commander of the Canadian Army, took over an institution in crisis as many senior leaders of the Armed Forces faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

"As Chief of the Defence Staff, General Eyre helped stabilize the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) during a period of turmoil and led the institution in responding to the many security crises and challenges facing our country and the world," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday in a media statement.

"General Eyre championed efforts to modernize the CAF's capabilities, rebuild its readiness and make it an inclusive and respectful organization that attracts and retains talent from all segments of Canadian society while continuing to deliver operational excellence."

Defence Minister Bill Blair also paid tribute to Eyre in the same statement.

"General Eyre has always served Canada with tremendous determination and professionalism," Blair said.

"His leadership both as Chief of the Defence Staff and during his many years of service has been critical. In his many tours abroad and here at home, he has helped the Canadian Armed Forces navigate through some of the most challenging of circumstances."

Eyre said in a media statement that he's been extremely proud to serve in the top military job and as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces for 40 years.

"It has been an honour to serve as the Chief of the Defence Staff at a pivotal time in our history, a time that has been characterized by persistent crises and challenges, and an unrelenting demand for CAF support," Eyre said.

"In all, the members of the CAF have delivered magnificently, and their commitment to serve our nation is a continued source of inspiration. I continue to be extremely proud of them."

Although there is no term limit, the country's defence chief typically serves for roughly three years.

Eyre has been increasingly vocal about the challenges facing the Canadian military, including an acute shortage of personnel, outdated equipment and constant demands for military support, particularly in response to domestic crises.