How to follow CBC's Canada Day 2023 coverage

CBC will be marking Canada Day with live TV and radio specials that will feature musical acts and guests from across the country.

Here's how you can tune in on all of our platforms.

TV

Viewers will be able to watch a daytime and evening special on CBC TV and CBC News Network.

First up is the daytime special starting at 11:30 ET, which will recognize Canada's diversity and creative talents. Hosted by David Cochrane live from Ottawa, this special will feature notable guests, a citizenship ceremony for 17 new Canadians, speeches from dignitaries and performances by musical artists.

Later in the evening, host Isabelle Racicot will be joined by a number of Canadian artists — including Jann Arden, Dear Rouge and Tegan and Sara — who will share their favourite songs and talk about the country's art and culture.

The evening celebration will take us on a journey from Canada's Capital Region to Charlottetown, Calgary and Vancouver and will feature a touching tribute to the late Gordon Lightfoot by various artists.

The evening special will start at 9:30 p.m. local time in Newfoundland and Labrador, 9 p.m. local time in the Maritimes and 8 p.m. local time in the rest of the country.

Online

You can catch both the morning and evening specials on CBCnews.ca , and stream them on CBC Gem and CBC News Explore .

Radio