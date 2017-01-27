Former military ombudsman to testify on Vance allegations

A House of Commons committee investigating what the Liberal government knew and when about allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the country's former chief of the defence staff will hear from retired military ombudsman Gary Walbourne on Wednesday.

Conservative Opposition members consider his testimony key in determining whether Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan handled concerns about the personal life of Gen. Jonathan Vance appropriately.

The committee took the unusual step of summoning Walbourne after he declined an earlier, friendlier and less formal invitation to testify on the advice of his lawyer.

The Conservatives, in introducing the motion to summon him, went to great lengths to underline that his testimony is covered by parliamentary immunity.

Concerns about Vance

That is critical because Sajjan has declined to answer the committee's questions directly about a meeting between him and Walbourne on March 1, 2018, where the former ombudsman — according to sources — raised concerns about Vance.

In declining to answer about the substance of their conversation, Sajjan cited the cloak of confidentiality that is wrapped around all communication with the ombudsman.

Sources have told CBC News that "a spectre of concern" about possible misconduct involving the former chief of the defence staff was raised at the meeting, and those concerns were passed along to the "appropriate authorities," meaning the Privy Council Office (PCO).

WATCH | Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan responds to questions about his knowledge:

Sajjan pressed by NDP over what he knew about Vance allegations Politics News 5:55 NDP MP Randall Garrison questioned Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan about his knowledge of sexual misconduct allegations against former defence chief Jonathan Vance. 5:55

In his public testimony, Sajjan has stuck to a generic description rather than citing the Vance case, saying that any time concerns were raised he always flagged "appropriate authorities."

At the time, PCO, which supports the Prime Minister's Office, said that when it came to the informal allegations nearly three years ago, "no information was provided to PCO which would have enabled further action to have been taken."

Sources have told CBC News, in a story on Feb. 12, 2021, that the PBO review of the concerns involving Vance was stymied by Walbourne's refusal to hand over potentially incriminating emails and share the identity of the woman who had informally complained about his office.

Military's NIS investigating

Following a Global News report almost four weeks ago that alleged Vance had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate, the military's National Investigation Service (NIS) began an investigation into whether the former top military commander had violated the Code of Service Discipline and whether any laws were broken.

Last week, the officer who replaced Vance, Admiral Art McDonald, voluntarily stepped aside from the chief of the defence staff post after it was discovered he too was under investigation by the NIS for possible sexual misconduct.

WATCH | Admiral Art McDonald steps aside because he's under investigation:

Canada's top military commander steps aside amid investigation CBC News 5:42 Canada's new top military commander, Admiral Art McDonald, has voluntarily stepped aside as he is investigated by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service on unspecified allegations. McDonald assumed command on Jan. 14. 5:42

Multiple sources told CBC News last week that the allegation against McDonald involves a female junior officer in a decade-old incident aboard HMCS Montreal.

The Defence Department refuses to confirm the allegation, saying it is still under investigation.