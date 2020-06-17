Trudeau visits Quebec eatery to tout wage subsidy program

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be at a bistro in Chelsea, Que., today to highlight how the federal wage subsidy program is helping keep some workers on the payroll.

The event at Biscotti & Cie restaurant begins at 10:30 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

The government has been encouraging employers to apply for the wage subsidy program, which covers 75 per cent of an employee's pay, up to $847 a week, but uptake remains lower than expected.

As of June 15, about 353,350 applications have been approved, worth about $13.3 billion.

The overall cost of the program was pegged at $73 billion.