Trudeau visits Quebec eatery to tout wage subsidy program
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be at a bistro in Chelsea, Que., today to highlight how the federal wage subsidy program is helping keep some workers on the payroll.
Wage subsidy program covers 75% of pay, up to $847 a week
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be at a bistro in Chelsea, Que., today to highlight how the federal wage subsidy program is helping keep some workers on the payroll.
The event at Biscotti & Cie restaurant begins at 10:30 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.
The government has been encouraging employers to apply for the wage subsidy program, which covers 75 per cent of an employee's pay, up to $847 a week, but uptake remains lower than expected.
As of June 15, about 353,350 applications have been approved, worth about $13.3 billion.
The overall cost of the program was pegged at $73 billion.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.