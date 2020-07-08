Finance Minister Bill Morneau set to unveil revamped federal wage subsidy

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will provide details today of promised changes to the federal government's COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy program.

Morneau is expected to change the requirement that businesses prove a 30 per cent decrease in revenue in order to qualify for support. Business groups have said that requirement excludes many companies from the subsidy — including seasonal operations that collect most of their revenue in the summer.

They've also said that the 30 per cent cut-off is effectively a fiscal cliff, discouraging companies receiving the subsidy from growing due to the risk of losing federal aid.

Morneau will hold a press conference to outline the reforms at a Toronto restaurant at 2:30 p.m. CBC News will carry it live.

Program extended to December

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previewed the changes earlier this week when he announced the program would be extended to December of this year. It had been scheduled to wind down at the end of August.

The wage subsidy covers 75 per cent of wages, up to a weekly maximum of $847, for workers at eligible companies and non-profits affected by the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is the centrepiece of the government's plan to get Canadians back to work following several months of restricted economic activity — but the program's uptake has not been as robust as the government had hoped.

As of July 13, the wage subsidy had paid out $20.3 billion to 262,200 companies.

In a "fiscal snapshot" released last week, Morneau revealed the amount budgeted for the wage subsidy program has increased to $82.3 billion from $45 billion.

A Senate finance committee report released earlier this week recommended the government adopt a progressive benefit for companies that don't meet the eligibility threshold. Under such a plan, companies reporting revenue losses below the threshold level would receive smaller subsidies.