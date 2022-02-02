Volodymyr Zelensky to address House of Commons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the House of Commons just a few days after delivering an address to the British House of Commons.

Government House Leader Mark Holland and the House leaders from the three other parties in the Commons wrote to Speaker Anthony Rota Thursday asking for permission for Zelensky to speak on Tuesday, March 15 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The day is expected to kick off with remarks by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to be followed by Zelensky's address. After that, the Speaker of the Senate and the Speaker of the House will address the House, followed by the leaders of the other three parties and a member of the Green Party.

"The people of Ukraine have shown tremendous courage in defending their country against the unjustifiable military invasion by Russia's Vladimir Putin," the House leaders said in the letter to Rota.

"Their president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been at the forefront of Ukraine's defence of their sovereignty, territorial integrity and democracy in the face of this Russian aggression."

Watch: 'We will not give up,' Zelensky tells British Parliament: