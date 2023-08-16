Veterans minister says she's 'appalled' by vandalism at Vimy memorial in France

Canada's veteran affairs minister is condemning the vandalization of the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in northern France.

The monument bears the names of thousands of Canadian soldiers who died in the First World War.

Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor released a statement Wednesday condemning the vandalism.

"I was appalled to hear of the vandalism that took place at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial," the minister said in the statement.

"I strongly condemn this and all reprehensible acts of vandalism against cenotaphs, war memorials and other landmarks built to remember and honour the sacrifices made by Canadians in the name of peace."

A spokesperson from Petitpas Taylor's office said an employee of the Vimy Memorial, which is maintained by Veterans Affairs Canada, spotted a person scrawling graffiti on Tuesday at about 9 p.m. local time. The individual ran away.

Canadian officials are in contact with French authorities to aid in the investigation, Petitpas Taylor said in her statement. The graffiti will be removed as soon as possible, she added.