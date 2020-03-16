Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau takes over as vice chief of the defence staff this summer

There's another significant reshuffle on the horizon among senior Canadian military brass, now that the country's operational commander has been tapped to become the next second-in-command of the Armed Forces.

It was announced Monday that Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau will take over as the vice chief of the defence staff at some point this summer.

His replacement at the Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) will be the country's top military representative at NORAD, Lt.-Gen.Christopher Coates.

Prior to running all domestic and overseas operations, Rouleau was the commander of special forces.

"It will be a great honour for me to lead as second in command of the Canadian Armed Forces, an institution I deeply respect and is embodied by a military force and Defence Team that is second to none," Rouleau said in a statement.

The appointment was part of the annual promotions and retirement list, released Monday after last week's surprise announcement that the current vice chief, Lt.-Gen. Jean-Marc Lanthier, would be retiring less than a year after taking up the post.

Significantly, the list revealed that the Canadian military will appoint a senior officer to the U.S. Space Command as a senior planner.

Meanwhile, the current military surgeon-general, Maj.-Gen. Andrew Downes, will retire this year and be replaced by Brig.-Gen. Marc Bilodeau.