Canada expands Venezuela sanctions, adds 43 people close to Maduro
Freeland in Santiago, Chile, at meeting of group that backs opposition leader Guaido
Canada expanded sanctions against the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro on Monday, according to a statement from Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, targeting an additional 43 people close to the disputed leader.
The statement said the sanctions hit high ranking officials of the Maduro regime, regional governors, and people directly implicated in activities undermining democratic institutions.
Canada had already sanctioned 70 others.
Freeland will attend a meeting on Monday in Santiago of Lima Group countries, a regional block that supports Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as interim president until a new round of elections can be held.
The latest meeting of the Lima group is being held after more than three million Venezuelans have fled hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages and political crisis.
"The Maduro dictatorship must be held accountable for this crisis and depriving Venezuelans of their most basic rights and needs," Freeland said in a statement. "Canada is committed to supporting the peaceful restoration of constitutional democracy in Venezuela."
Although most Western nations, including the United States, have recognized Guaido as interim head of state, Russia, China and Cuba have stood by Maduro.
The new list of people on the sanctions list include:
- Manuel Gregorio Bernal Martínez.
- Iván Rafael Hernández Dala.
- Manuel Ricardo Cristopher Figuera.
- Hildemaro José Rodríguez Múcura.
- Rafael Enrique Bastardo Mendoza.
- José Miguel Domínguez Ramírez.
- Cristian Abelardo Morales Zambrano.
- Franklin García Duque.
- Richard Jesús López Vargas.
- José Miguel Montoya Rodríguez.
- Giuseppe Alessandro Martín Alessandrello Cimadevilla.
- José Adelino Ornelas Ferreira.
- Carlos Augusto Leal Tellería.
- Jorge Alberto Arreaza Montserrat.
- Katherine Nayarith Harrington Padrón.
- Reinaldo Enrique Muñoz Pedroza.
- Alfredo Ruiz Angulo.
- Larry Devoe Márquez.
- Nelson Reinaldo Lepaje Salazar.
- Carlos Erik Malpica Flores.
- Manuel Ángel Fernández Meléndez.
- Franco Silva Avila.
- Jorge Elieser Márquez Monsalve.
- José Rivas.
- Luis Eduardo Ortega Morales.
- Simón Alejandro Zerpa Delgado.
- Manuel Salvador Quevedo Fernández.
- Víctor Hugo Cano Pacheco.
- Adrián Antonio Perdomo Mata.
- Justo José Noguera Pietri.
- Gladys Requena.
- Eduardo Piñate.
- Earle Herrera.
- María Alejandra Díaz.
- Marco Antonio Medina.
- Bárbara Gabriela César Siero.
- Inocencio Figueroa.
- María Carolina Ameliach Villarroel.
- Eulalia Guerrero Rivero.
- Omar José Prieto Fernández.
- Ramón Alonso Carrizalez Rengifo.
- Jorge Luis García Carneiro.
- Rafael Alejandro Lacava Evangelista.
