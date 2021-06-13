Skip to Main Content
Politics·Updated

Former top military commander pleads guilty to obstruction of justice charge

Canada's former top military commander has pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstruction of justice in the highest profile case in the crisis of sexual misconduct that has shaken the Defence Department to its foundations.

Jonathan Vance was charged in relation to an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct

Murray Brewster · CBC News ·
Former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance was charged by military police last July in relation to an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Canada's former top military commander has pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstruction of justice in the highest profile case in the crisis of sexual misconduct that has shaken the Defence Department to its foundations.

Jonathan Vance was charged by military police last summer in relation to an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Vance appeared virtually in an Ottawa court where he entered the guilty plea on Wednesday morning.

The judge accepted a joint request from both the Crown and defence and sentenced him to a conditional discharge, plus 12 months of probation.

His lawyer, Rodney Sellar, read a number of letters of support into the court record. Vance, upon sentencing, chose not to address the court.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) laid the single charge against Vance but did not provide details. 

The CFNIS said only that the charge relates to events that happened after the military police began investigating Vance over an allegation of misconduct on Feb. 4, 2021.

Provincial court documents allege that Vance "willfully" attempted to obstruct justice by repeatedly contacting Maj. Kellie Brennan and attempting to persuade her to make false statements to investigators.

Brennan, a staff officer at army headquarters, told Global News last winter that she and the former chief of the defence staff had an on-again, off-again intimate relationship. She subsequently testified before a parliamentary committee and claimed Vance had fathered two of her eight children.

At the outset of the controversy, speaking to Global News, he denied any wrongdoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Murray Brewster

Defence and security

Murray Brewster is senior defence writer for CBC News, based in Ottawa. He has covered the Canadian military and foreign policy from Parliament Hill for over a decade. Among other assignments, he spent a total of 15 months on the ground covering the Afghan war for The Canadian Press. Prior to that, he covered defence issues and politics for CP in Nova Scotia for 11 years and was bureau chief for Standard Broadcast News in Ottawa.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now