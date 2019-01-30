Top military commander testifies he had just one quick call with Trudeau on Mark Norman case

Canada's top military commander says he spoke just once — and only for seconds — to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the Mark Norman breach of trust case.

The brief call came after Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance met with RCMP officials about the case. The general said he also met with Trudeau's principal secretary and chief of staff to brief the office on what he had learned from the RCMP on Jan. 9, 2017.

Vance is testifying at the pre-trial hearing for his second-in-command, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman. Norman has pleaded not guilty to one count of breach of trust. He is accused of leaking cabinet secrets related to a $668 million contract to lease a supply ship for the navy.

He said all his communications with Trudeau and his staff were verbal and that he took no notes on the conversations.

"I have no record," he told the court.

The Crown alleges Norman, the former navy commander, leaked information about the results of a Liberal cabinet decision to put the leasing project on hold in November 2015, shortly after the Liberals took office.

The government eventually went ahead with the leasing arrangement but launched a police investigation of the leaks.

Paper trail focus

The pre-trial hearing is focused on the paper trail around the case, and Norman's defence lawyers have accused the government of withholding records pertinent to the case.

Today, boxes of records were brought into the court, with multiple copies of each document: one copy redacted, a second marked for redaction and a third copy left clean.

On Tuesday, Norman's defence lawyers presented a list of aliases they say defence officials used in documents related to the case so that certain documents would not be captured in key word searches.

Lawyers for former cabinet minister Scott Brison also took part in the hearing, bringing a new set of emails from the Nova Scotia MP's private account that had not yet been produced for the court.

The pre-trial hearing also heard from Patsy Bradley, who outlined the laborious process to identify and collect thousands of documents related to the case while protecting solicitor-client privilege and personal privacy.

She denied the suggestion that the use of codewords would serve to conceal relevant documents, insisting that the search terms were broad enough to capture the necessary documents.