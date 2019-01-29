Brison denies being 'Irving's Boy,' seeks privacy protections in Mark Norman case

Former federal cabinet minister Scott Brison wants to be heard at the pretrial hearing involving the military's former second-in-command.

His lawyers were granted standing Tuesday as the court fight over the disclosure of federal government documents ignited again in Ontario Superior Court.

Lawyers for Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, who is charged with one count of breach of trust and is accused of leaking cabinet secrets, have accused Brison of political interference in the shipbuilding deal at the centre of the case.

They accuse Brison of trying to kill a $668 million plan to lease a naval supply ship from the Davie shipyard, in Levis, Que. on behalf of a rival, Irving Shipyard.

His lawyers deny any meddling.

"Mr. Brison did not review this procurement at the behest of Irving because he is 'Irving's Boy,"' reads Brison's application for standing.

"This pejorative comment ... and others like it, appear to suggest that the applicant made his decision to review the naval supply ship procurement at the behest of Irving. Such allegations are utterly false."

The long-time MP has already denied wrongdoing under questioning in the House of Commons, prior to his resignation earlier this month.

Brison is expected to be a Crown witness.

His lawyers appeared in court Tuesday to deliver emails from his personal account covered by a defence subpoena, which asked for, among other things, correspondence between him and representatives of Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding.

Paper trail concerns

Norman's lawyer said those items of correspondence should have come up in the federal government's hunt for relevant documents.

Marie Henein said it's another indication that the search for documents relevant to the vice-admiral's defence has fallen short.

"I have no confidence that it has all been captured," she said.

Robert MacKinnon, the Justice Department lawyer responsible for the search, denied the system had failed and said that emails from private accounts are still being collected.

He said Brison's lawyers contacted him and offered the emails, but wanted to deliver them personally.

Brison seeks privacy protections

In the application for standing, lawyers said Brison appreciates Norman's right to mount a full defence and does not want to hinder his efforts to obtain all relevant documents.

Brison is prepared and ready to cooperate, but wants legal standing in the case to "protect against unmerited intrusions into his privacy, and to ensure that disclosure requests are clear and complete," the document reads.

Chief of the Defence Staff Jonathan Vance was expected to appear as a witness today, but his testimony was postponed to tomorrow.

Much of the day was taken up by Norman's lawyers questioning the Privy Council Office bureaucrat in charge of the search for government records.

Patsy Bradley testified that retrieving some records at National Defence has been a challenge because of a policy that requires the contents of dormant email accounts of political staff to be "wiped" after six months.

That is potentially significant because Norman has claimed — as part of his broader defence — that he was carrying out the orders of the previous Conservative government, which went to great lengths to push through a $668 million plan to lease a supply ship for the navy. The emails and notes of political staff at the time could be significant to his defence.