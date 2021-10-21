Ottawa to reveal details tomorrow about international COVID-19 vaccine passport

Ottawa plans to reveal details tomorrow about its forthcoming proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, senior government sources have confirmed to CBC News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce further details about the passport tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET in Ottawa.

The sources with knowledge about the plan spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

A media advisory from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship — which has been tasked with implementing a proof-of-vaccination system for international travel — shows officials from that department will lead a technical briefing with media tomorrow morning, along with officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and Canada Border Services Agency.

The source pointed to Ontario's recently-unveiled enhanced vaccine certificates — which includes a QR code built to the SMART Health Card standard adopted by the federal government, and includes the Government of Canada word mark — as something that will also work for international travel.

The federal government has for months been working on developing an internationally recognized vaccine passport, with the aim of having it ready for the public sometime this fall.

Current COVID-19 vaccination documents available in Canada aren't standardized for international travel, the federal government notes.

Few countries have developed a widely recognized international vaccine passport system. European Union residents can access a Digital COVID Certificate, which is recognized for cross-border travel within the EU.