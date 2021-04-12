Government expecting 855,000 delayed Moderna vaccine doses this week
Just over a million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine also expected
The federal government is expecting Moderna to make good this week on a previously promised batch of 855,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses that were expected last week.
Those delayed doses, along with a little more than one million shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, make up the extent of Canada's expected vaccine deliveries this week.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military officer overseeing the federal government's vaccination distribution effort, has blamed the Moderna delay on a "backlog with quality assurance."
Officials have indicated there could be a similar delay in the delivery of 1.2 million doses from Moderna next week.
In comparison, Pfizer-BioNTech has been consistently delivering more than one million shots to Canada each week for more than a month.
The Public Health Agency is not expecting any shots of the AstraZeneca-Oxford or Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?