Trudeau, Trump and Pena Nieto set to sign USMCA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto are set to sign the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement replacing NAFTA.

The new trade deal, which will govern more than a trillion dollars of trade, came after more than a year of acrimonious negotiations.

The signing, set for 7 a.m. ET, will occur on the sidelines of this weekend's G20 summit in Argentina.

While Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will be at the event, the three leaders will sign the deal.

Even after the agreement is signed, however, it will face another series of hurdles before taking effect.

Legislators from all three countries still have to ratify it. In Canada and Mexico, that process is expected to be straightforward, but in the U.S. — where the recent midterm elections delivered the House of Representatives to the Democrats — it could be more challenging.

Canada has repeatedly referred to the new trade deal as the "New NAFTA" rather than USMCA.

Canada will not call the new NAFTA “USMCA” (Trump’s preferred name). In Canadian law it will be CUSMA, putting Canada first. —@EvanDyerCBC

U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum will remain in place for the time being, Freeland's office has confirmed.