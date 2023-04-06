The U.S. is heading for a momentous vote. Canada's ambassador says we have to be ready

Canada's ambassador to the United States says Ottawa must take concrete steps to prepare for the outcome of this fall's pivotal presidential election, which could see Donald Trump returned to power.

In an interview with CBC News on Saturday ahead of a Canadian cabinet retreat in Montreal — where she will brief ministers — Kirsten Hillman said that given the importance of the United States as Canada's closest economic partner and ally, this country has to be ready.

"Whenever a significant moment in time is coming for the Americans, we have to make sure that we are on top of it, and that we are doing everything that we can to position Canada in the best possible way for either a shift, or a change in direction," she said.

The U.S. presidential election is increasingly looking like it will be a rematch of the 2020 vote. President Joe Biden is running for re-election, leading the Democratic ticket alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris. Donald Trump is out to an early lead in his bid to become the Republican party's nominee.

WATCH | Joe Biden's begins to make his argument against Trump: Joe Biden says American democracy is on the line in 2024 election Duration 2:11 Joe Biden makes what is effectively his first campaign stop of 2024 on the eve of the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He says American democracy itself is at stake in the 2024 election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the possibility of a second Trump term earlier this week.

"It wasn't easy the first time and if there is a second time, it won't be easy either," he said in French.

Trade tensions with Trump

The Canadian government under Trudeau clashed repeatedly with the Trump administration, and the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement was a key focal point.

Part of Canada's strategy during those lengthy trade talks was to build alliances with officials in state and local governments, and Hillman said Saturday that Canada needs to start putting in the work to reinvigorate those ties.

"A very important step is to make sure that we have all of the relationships in place, or as many as we can, with the people that are advising ... a second Trump administration, the people that will be around him. And that's not just a Washington thing, that's across the whole country," she said.

WATCH | Trump's big win in Iowa: Trump sets record with Iowa victory margin as New Hampshire on horizon Duration 2:31 After Donald Trump's resounding victory at the Iowa caucuses, the next Republican primary will be in New Hampshire, where Nikki Haley is concentrating her efforts while Ron DeSantis focuses on Haley's home state of South Carolina.

"It's important to make sure that we have refreshed those relationships."

Hillman said that work is already underway and Canada's approach to gathering support should be "intentional and systematic."

In a separate interview airing Saturday of CBC Radio's The House, Laura Dawson, a Canada-U.S. relationship expert and the executive director of the Future Borders Coalition, endorsed that strategy as a key step toward Trump-proofing Canada.

The House 11:46 How Trump 2.0 could shake up Canada Donald Trump won a big victory at the Iowa caucuses this week, bringing the possibility of a second Trump presidency closer to reality. What would that mean for Canadian trade, security and politics? Rob Goodman, author of Not Here, Why American Democracy Is Eroding and How Canada Can Protect Itself, and trade expert Laura Dawson, executive director of the Future Borders Coalition, discuss how Canada can prepare itself for a potential second Trump term.

"That sort of cross-border charm offensive is something that is absolutely necessary, and it works for either situation, whether it's a Biden presidency or a Trump presidency," she told host Catherine Cullen.

"We've got to get our folks out there to travel," she said.

Trade would likely be the first sticking point between Canada and a future Trump administration. The Republican nomination candidate has pledged to launch a 10 per cent flat tariff on all goods imported to the United States — including from Canada.

There's also a mandated review of the revised North American free trade pact, which must begin in 2026.

Hillman noted that Canada will have to grapple with that review regardless of which party holds power in the White House after this fall.

She said the current trade agreement has been helpful for Canada. "Our view is it's working very well. It doesn't mean that there hasn't been sort of interpretations that have come forward under dispute settlement, but that's exactly what that dispute settlement is for."

Hillman said trade would inevitably be a point of friction between Canada and the United States, and Ottawa will need to prepare for continued discussions with Washington.

But she pointed to increased trade between Canada, Mexico, and the United States as a sign that the agreement was delivering on its promises.

"So it's fantastic, I think it's a success story."