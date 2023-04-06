The U.S. is heading for a momentous vote. Canada's ambassador says we have to be ready
Kirsten Hillman says Canada must make preparations for a potential Trump return
Canada's ambassador to the United States says Ottawa must take concrete steps to prepare for the outcome of this fall's pivotal presidential election, which could see Donald Trump returned to power.
In an interview with CBC News on Saturday ahead of a Canadian cabinet retreat in Montreal — where she will brief ministers — Kirsten Hillman said that given the importance of the United States as Canada's closest economic partner and ally, this country has to be ready.
"Whenever a significant moment in time is coming for the Americans, we have to make sure that we are on top of it, and that we are doing everything that we can to position Canada in the best possible way for either a shift, or a change in direction," she said.
The U.S. presidential election is increasingly looking like it will be a rematch of the 2020 vote. President Joe Biden is running for re-election, leading the Democratic ticket alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris. Donald Trump is out to an early lead in his bid to become the Republican party's nominee.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the possibility of a second Trump term earlier this week.
"It wasn't easy the first time and if there is a second time, it won't be easy either," he said in French.
Trade tensions with Trump
The Canadian government under Trudeau clashed repeatedly with the Trump administration, and the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement was a key focal point.
"A very important step is to make sure that we have all of the relationships in place, or as many as we can, with the people that are advising ... a second Trump administration, the people that will be around him. And that's not just a Washington thing, that's across the whole country," she said.
"It's important to make sure that we have refreshed those relationships."
Hillman said that work is already underway and Canada's approach to gathering support should be "intentional and systematic."
In a separate interview airing Saturday of CBC Radio's The House, Laura Dawson, a Canada-U.S. relationship expert and the executive director of the Future Borders Coalition, endorsed that strategy as a key step toward Trump-proofing Canada.
"That sort of cross-border charm offensive is something that is absolutely necessary, and it works for either situation, whether it's a Biden presidency or a Trump presidency," she told host Catherine Cullen.
"We've got to get our folks out there to travel," she said.
Trade would likely be the first sticking point between Canada and a future Trump administration. The Republican nomination candidate has pledged to launch a 10 per cent flat tariff on all goods imported to the United States — including from Canada.
There's also a mandated review of the revised North American free trade pact, which must begin in 2026.
Hillman noted that Canada will have to grapple with that review regardless of which party holds power in the White House after this fall.
She said the current trade agreement has been helpful for Canada. "Our view is it's working very well. It doesn't mean that there hasn't been sort of interpretations that have come forward under dispute settlement, but that's exactly what that dispute settlement is for."
Hillman said trade would inevitably be a point of friction between Canada and the United States, and Ottawa will need to prepare for continued discussions with Washington.
But she pointed to increased trade between Canada, Mexico, and the United States as a sign that the agreement was delivering on its promises.
"So it's fantastic, I think it's a success story."