Skip to Main Content
Death threat, suspicious substance mailed to U.S. ambassador in Ottawa

Death threat, suspicious substance mailed to U.S. ambassador in Ottawa

The RCMP is investigating a death threat sent to United States' Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft.

Embassy says the substance turned out to be harmless

CBC News ·
Kelly Craft, U.S. ambassador to Canada, took over the job in October. (CBC)

The RCMP is investigating a death threat sent to United States' Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told CBC News the threat, first reported by CTV News, came in the form of a letter addressed to Craft's residence but intercepted yesterday at an offsite security screening location.

Along with the threatening letter, embassy staff found a suspicious substance that was tested and found to be harmless.

The source called the incident "jarring" but said the ambassador is doing fine and pointed out that diplomats have received such threats in the past.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed Justin Trudeau spoke about the situation with the ambassador on Friday.

​Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland also met with Craft on Friday and called the situation "wholly unacceptable."

"She does an essential and difficult job and Canada respects her service," Freeland tweeted.

Tensions between Canada and the U.S. are running high lately, as the two countries dig their heels in on steel and aluminum tariffs and the North American Free Trade Agreement.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us