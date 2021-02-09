U.S. to open border to fully vaccinated travellers starting Nov. 8

The United States is set to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers starting starting Nov. 8, and will apply to those travelling by air, land or passenger ferry.

Air travellers will need to show proof of vaccination on arrival to the U.S., but will still need to show a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding.

Non-essential travellers crossing at a land border will be required to show proof of vaccination, and by January the same policy will apply to those deemed essential travellers.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed for non-essential travel since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Canada opened its border to U.S. travellers in early August.

