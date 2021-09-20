The surprise upsets, dramatic losses and nail-biting races of election night

The post-election makeup of the House of Commons looks a lot like it did when it was dissolved for the election in August — another minority Liberal government — but the campaign saw a few surprises and interesting races along the way.

Cabinet ministers

One thing is certain: the next cabinet will look different, now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to replace at least two ministers as of 1:45 am. Tuesday.

According to CBC's projections, Bernadette Jordan — who at dissolution was the minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard — won't be returning to Ottawa as a cabinet minister after her losing her Nova Scotia riding of South Shore-St. Margarets to Conservative Rick Perkins.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan lost her seat in Nova Scotia. (CBC)

In Ontario, the riding of Peterborough–Kawartha has lost its reputation as a bellwether: minister for women and gender equality Maryam Monsef lost there to Conservative candidate Michelle Ferreri.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Minister for Women and Gender Equality and newly appointed Minister of International Development Maryam Monsef at a swearing-in ceremony back in 2019. Monsef won her Ontario riding Monday night. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Since 1965, the candidate elected in Peterborough–Kawartha has almost always been a member of the party that went on to form the government.

Upsets

It was a night to forget for the Green Party, but Greens still had something to celebrate — Green candidate Mike Morrice is projected to win the riding of Kitchener Centre by a considerable margin.

Kitchener Centre candidate Mike Morrice poses with Green Leader Annamie Paul in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday. Morrice is heading to Ottawa as an MP, while Paul is not. ( Josette Lafleur/CBC)

Liberal incumbent Raj Saini ended his bid for re-election there amid allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Get all the live federal election results

In 2019, the Liberals were completely shut out of Alberta. This time, they were able win at least one seat in Calgary, according to CBC News projections.

In what was widely seen as the closest race in the city, CBC News has projected Liberal candidate George Chahal — who served as a Calgary city councillor for four years after a career in the financial sector — as the winner in Calgary Skyview.

Notable losses

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul was always going to be fighting an uphill battle in the Liberal stronghold of Toronto Centre, but her fourth place finish was an insult added to a tough night for her party. Liberal incumbent Marci Ien is projected to win again.

The New Democratic Party got shut out in Atlantic Canada, losing its only seat in the region from the 2019 election, St. John's East.

Jack Harris, who represented the riding from 1987-88, 2008 to 2015, and again from 2019 until the election, announced his retirement earlier this year. Liberal candidate Joanne Thompson won the riding and will represent it in Parliament.

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has once again lost in the Quebec riding of Beauce.

Bernier represented Beauce in the House of Commons for over a decade as a Conservative MP. He ran under his new party's banner in 2019 and lost to Conservative Richard Lehoux. This time around, he lost to Lehoux by an even larger margin.