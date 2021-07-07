Unvaccinated tourists won't be allowed into Canada 'for quite a while,' Trudeau says
Restrictions on fully vaccinated tourists are expected to be relaxed in the coming weeks
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that Canada has no plans to open its borders to unvaccinated tourists in the foreseeable future because the pandemic isn't over yet.
"That's not going to happen for quite a while," Trudeau told a news conference in Coquitlam, B.C. "We're not quite out of this pandemic yet. We still have to be careful, we still have to be vigilant."
Canada has relaxed some of its border restrictions in recent weeks as COVID-19 case counts and other health metrics have steadily improved since the spring.
For example, the country no longer requires fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the country.
However, fully vaccinated international tourists are not yet permitted to enter the country, though officials have said that restriction will soon be coming to an end.
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlines Canada's priorities for easing border restrictions
"We are going to make sure we are moving forward on that in the coming weeks," Trudeau said. He did not offer a specific date.
"We have to make sure, however, every step of the way that we are not sliding back, that we are not having to re-close, not having to go yo-yoing again in our openings and closings."
Travel restrictions between Canada and the United States preventing all non-essential trips, including tourism, are also set to remain in place until at least July 21.
