Poilievre calls UNRWA 'terrorist' organization, after Canada pauses funding following allegations

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has accused UNRWA, the United Nations relief and works agency, of being a "terrorist" organization and promised to cut back its funding if he becomes prime minister.

Israel last week alleged that some members of UNRWA's staff took part in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas-led militants on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 Israelis. Palestinian health officials say about 26,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since that date.

The UN aid agency says it's investigating the allegations and has already fired several employees.

In a statement released Friday, Canada's international development minister, Ahmed Hussen, expressed alarm at the allegations and said Canada would pause its funding to the organization.

That puts Canada among a number of countries, including the U.S., Britain and Germany, who have shut off the flow of money.

UNRWA is a key provider of aid in Gaza, including food, water and shelter. It also plays a crucial co-ordinating role with other agencies and organizations. Aid agencies and humanitarian groups have expressed concern that a pause in funding could exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"UNRWA is desperately short of resources right now. Gaza is desperately short of resources. And any funding paused by anyone puts the humanitarian relief efforts at risk," Rex Brynen, chair of the Middle East Studies program at McGill University, told CBC News.

On Sunday, Poilievre responded to the news and the political fallout in Canada, and sought to tie the issue to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Trudeau should be ashamed of himself for the way he spent our money to fund this terrorist organization," Poilievre said.

On Sunday, Canada's United Nations ambassador, Bob Rae, said Canada had not been involved in funding terrorism.

"What we have been doing in supporting UNRWA over the last 70-75 years has been assisting the humanitarian work of UNRWA.... And we want to be very clear that we're going to continue to support the humanitarian situation in Gaza precisely because it's so serious," he said.

"And let's not make a political football out of this. It has to do with saving lives, and we have to keep our focus on that."

Rae said Canada would take the allegations against UNRWA seriously while still ensuring that humanitarian aid could make it to those in need in Gaza.

The federal government had already fielded criticism earlier in the weekend, when NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson called the decision to halt funding "wrong."

Hussen said on Saturday that Canada remains committed to providing aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

"As UNRWA undertakes this investigation, Canada will not reduce its support to the people of Gaza. Canada will continue to work with other partners to provide life-saving assistance to civilians in Gaza," he said in his statement on Friday.

Canada has announced it will provide $60 million in humanitarian aid for the crisis in Gaza, and it has also opened a special immigration program for some people in Gaza who are extended family members of Canadians.