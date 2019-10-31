Parliament's police service granted salary bump after colourful protests
Officers have been protesting for months amidst stalled contract talks
The lime-green hats donned by the armed officers who guard the parliamentary precinct could soon be put away as their union and employer inch closer to settling a years-long labour dispute.
Roch Lapensée, president of the union representing the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS), said he's "extremely" happy with a decision from a Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board arbitrator last week that seems to have settled lingering concerns about pay and lunch breaks.
The Parliamentary Protective Service was born out of the 2014 Parliament Hill attack, when a man armed with a rifle stormed Parliament's front entrance after shooting dead a soldier on sentry duty at the nearby National War Memorial. The attacker was shot to death inside the Centre Block.
In 2015, in an effort to unify security on Parliament Hill, an RCMP unit was brought together with the two security forces formerly responsible for separately protecting the House of Commons and the Senate.
However, the service's first four years have been plagued by low morale as parliamentary officers pushed to close the salary gap between themselves and RCMP members.
Last year more than 500 PPS employees started wearing patches that read, "I protect democracy with or without a contract" — a reference to the fact that their collective agreements had expired.
Officers have also donned neon ballcaps in protest.
The labour board's decision grants a retroactive salary rate increase of 1.5 per cent as of April, 2017 and a two per cent increase as of April this year.
The arbitrator also ruled that officers are entitled to a 30-minute paid lunch, since they have to remain in uniform.
Lapensée said that could mean thousands of dollars coming in for officers.
He said he is still waiting for the PPS to respond to some of his lingering questions, but he's happy the dispute is almost over.
A spokesperson for the PPS would not comment.
