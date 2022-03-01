UN agency says it's too early to start resettling Ukrainian refugees

The Canadian representative for the United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR, said it's too early to begin to resettle the thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have fled Russian aggression.

Rema Jamous said the scale of displacement from Ukraine is daunting. Roughly 500,000 people already have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries seeking safety.

If trends continue, the UNHCR estimates there could be as many as four million Ukrainian refugees. Still, Jamous said most people who left Ukraine hope to return home when it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, she said, refugees inside and outside of Ukraine's borders will need humanitarian support because current resources are likely to be depleted quickly.

The UNHCR will discuss resettlement options with countries like Canada at a later stage. Jamous said typically the demand from people looking for new homes far outstrips the opportunities offered by governments.

Jamous's comments come as Canada announces that it will provide an additional $100 million to the UN to help provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees inside and outside Ukraine.

Women and children rest inside the sports hall of a primary school that has been converted to a refugee centre on Tuesday in Przemysl, Poland. According to the United Nations, Poland has so far received at least 281,000 refugees from Ukraine. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

A refugee child fleeing from Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station un Budapest, Hungary, on Monday. (Marton Monus/Reuters)

Some 677,000 refugees from Ukraine have flooded over that country's borders into neighbouring states in the past five days. The UN has announced it is trying to raise $1.7 billion in donations to help address the unfolding humanitarian crisis on the ground.

The UN said that it will use $1.1 billion to provide aid to six million displaced people inside Ukraine for the next three months — food, water, health care and education, among other services.

The organization said that it will use the remaining $600 million it is trying to raise to help surrounding countries like Poland, Hungary, Romania and others provide emergency relief to those fleeing the violence in Ukraine.

WATCH | Wait at Poland-Ukraine border stretches into days: