Trudeau co-hosts world leaders' meeting as UN warns of looming global debt crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting virtually with world leaders this morning to discuss what the United Nations is calling a looming debt crisis that threatens to stifle the economic recovery in less developed nations.

The UN says the world needs to take action to help governments in lower-income countries gain access to cash and to help ease their debt burdens — or risk an uneven global recovery.

"As the world reaches the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, insufficient global solidarity among countries now threatens to leave entire regions behind," the UN said in a press release.

"While some countries have been able to accrue new debt to build a bridge to recovery and reserve vaccines, others have been forced to allocate their limited fiscal space to servicing their debts, rather than supporting their people."

The UN says six developing countries have already defaulted on their debt since the pandemic began, while 42 others have had their credit rating downgraded during that time.

Trudeau convened the virtual alongside UN Secretary General António Guterres and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Several heads of state and government are expected to take part, as are the leaders of institutions like the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization and the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development.

The meeting started at 10 a.m. ET and is being broadcast on the UN website.

The three hosts will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. following the meeting. CBC News will carry it live.