Ukrainian MPs urge Canada to provide money for weapons to fight Russia

Ukrainian legislators are asking Canada to give their country the money it needs to buy military weapons to fight Russia's invasion.

A group of Ukrainian parliamentarians is in Ottawa this week to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other federal government officials in a desperate bid to secure more support.

The lawmakers say they are doubtful that negotiations with Russia will result in peace and the only way to protect their country is to achieve military superiority on the ground.

The Ukrainians say a list of weapons that their country needs has been given to Canadian officials. It includes such items as tanks and anti-aircraft systems.

They say they also have asked the Liberal government to provide funding for such weapons in the coming budget, in addition to non-military support.

Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand said last week that Canada was looking at buying more weapons for Ukraine, but did not provide more specifics.