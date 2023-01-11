Canada spending $59M on assault rifles, machine guns for Ukraine

Canada plans to ship thousands of assault rifles to Ukraine.

The federal government announced a package of military and financial assistance for the embattled country on Tuesday following a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Canada is spending $59 million to procure for Ukraine 21,000 assault rifles and machine guns, along with ammunition, from weapons maker Colt Canada, headquartered in Kitchener, Ont.

WATCH | Trudeau says Canada will send thousands of assault rifles to Ukraine

Trudeau says Canada will send thousands of assault rifles to Ukraine Duration 0:39 As Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visits Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new aid will help the country fight back against Russia.

Trudeau also said that a $2.4 billion loan to the government in Kyiv, announced in last month's federal budget, has been dispersed to Ukraine.

The money will be used by the government of Ukraine to support essential services such as pension payments, fuel purchases and the repair of damaged energy infrastructure, Trudeau said.

Shmyhal and Trudeau also signed a joint declaration on modernizing the free trade agreement between the two countries.

They also cited a previously announced agreement involving Saskatoon-based Cameco and Ukraine's state-owned Energoatom. Cameco will supply uranium to meet Ukraine's nuclear power stations' needs until 2035.

And the federal government announced more sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

More to come ...