Trudeau tours NATO base, announces renewal of Canadian mission in Latvia
The prime ministers of three NATO countries got a chance Tuesday to see how ready their troops are to defend eastern Europe.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined his Spanish and Latvian counterparts for a tour of the western military alliance's base and training range outside Riga, Latvia's capital.
They visited with troops and met with NATO Sec. Gen. Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and how allies can prevent the war from spreading
Trudeau also announced today the early renewal of Canada's military contribution to NATO's deterrence mission, known as Operation Reassurance.
WATCH: Canada renews Operation Reassurance
The mandate for the deployment of hundreds of Canadian soldiers in Latvia had been slated to expire in 2023. The federal cabinet has extended it indefinitely in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada leads the NATO battle group in Latvia and plans on reinforcing it with an artillery battery, bringing the total contingent to roughly 660 soldiers.
The county also contributes two frigates to NATO standing naval task forces, a maritime surveillance plane and six CF-18s for air policing on a rotational basis.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?