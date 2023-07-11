NATO offers Ukraine a faster path to membership while critics say the plan is too vague

NATO leaders opened the door a bit wider for Ukraine on Tuesday by offering it an accelerated path to membership and continued support while it's at war with Russia.

The decision by the 31-nation military alliance falls short of the clear pathway with timelines for acceptance that the government of President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has been demanding.

"We reaffirmed that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan. This would change Ukraine's membership path from a two-step process to a one-step process," said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the conclusion of the summit's first day.

"We also made clear that we will issue an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO when allies agree and conditions are met. This is a strong package for Ukraine and a clear path towards its membership in NATO."

Zelenskyy criticized the plan in a tweet before arriving in Vilnius, Lithuania, saying that the wording was discussed without Ukraine's representatives being present. He said it gives his country little clarity on when and under what conditions membership will be granted.

He apparently was citing a draft text of the plan because the formal proposal was presented publicly just before Zelenskyy spoke to a rally in support of Ukraine in the centre of the Lithuanian capital.

"What allies have agreed today is a strong, united and positive message to Ukraine about enduring support, but also a positive message on the path forward for membership," Stoltenberg said.

"So there has never been a stronger message from NATO at any time, both when it comes to political message on the path forward for membership and the concrete support from NATO allies, military support, but also the practical support on how to ensure full interoperability."

Stoltenberg added that in "all the membership processes, there have not been timelines for those processes. They are conditions-based, have always been."

Despite Ukraine's battlefield experience — and the fact that it is operating more NATO equipment than any other member of the alliance right now, apart from� the United States — the alliance has said there are still inter-operability issues with Ukraine's military. In addition, Stoltenberg said the alliance wants to see Ukraine make more progress on implementing democratic reforms and eliminating corruption.

In interviews prior to his arrival in Lithuania, U.S. President Joe Biden suggested Washington and other allies were prepared to offer Ukraine bilateral security guarantees until the NATO membership question is settled. He said the war with Russia had to end before the alliance can move forward with admission.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said for weeks that Ukraine would be admitted "when conditions allow." In an interview with CBC Radio's The House last weekend, two Ukrainian MPs from different sides of the aisle said they were counting on Trudeau to make forceful arguments for Ukraine's membership.

The Ukrainian-Canadian Congress described the NATO plan as vague, nebulous and a disappointment.

"Ukraine is courageously defending its sovereignty and independence from genocidal Russian aggression. In doing so, it is also defending democracy and freedom in Europe," said Ihor Michalchyshyn, executive director of the UCC.

"The Ukrainian people have paid an extraordinarily high price in blood and treasure defending European freedom and the values that all members of the NATO alliance share."

He urged Trudeau and all NATO leaders "to state clearly when and how Ukraine will become a NATO member."