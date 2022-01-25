Skip to Main Content
Canada withdrawing family of diplomatic staff in Ukraine as tensions rise

The Canadian government says it's withdrawing the family members of diplomatic staff stationed in Ukraine amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks

A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea on Jan. 18, 2022. Russia has concentrated an estimated 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons near Ukraine in what the West fears could be a prelude to an invasion. (The Associated Press)

"The safety and security of Canadians, our personnel and their families at our missions abroad is our top priority," said Global Affairs Canada in a statement.

"Due to the ongoing Russian military buildup and destabilizing activities in and around Ukraine, we have decided to temporarily withdraw Canadian embassy staff's children under 18 years of age and family members accompanying them."

The move comes a few days after the  United States and the U.K. recalled the families of their embassy staffers.

Russia has denied it is planning an assault, but has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.

With files from the Associated Press

