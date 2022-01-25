Canada withdrawing family of diplomatic staff in Ukraine as tensions rise
Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks
The Canadian government says it's withdrawing the family members of diplomatic staff stationed in Ukraine amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.
"The safety and security of Canadians, our personnel and their families at our missions abroad is our top priority," said Global Affairs Canada in a statement.
"Due to the ongoing Russian military buildup and destabilizing activities in and around Ukraine, we have decided to temporarily withdraw Canadian embassy staff's children under 18 years of age and family members accompanying them."
The move comes a few days after the United States and the U.K. recalled the families of their embassy staffers.
Russia has denied it is planning an assault, but has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.
With files from the Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?