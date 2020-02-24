Skip to Main Content
OPP move in on rail blockade by Mohawks of Tyendinaga
The Ontario Provincial Police have began to remove demonstrators from the camp near Belleville, Ont., where protests by the Mohawks of Tyendinaga have crippled passenger and freight train traffic for more than two weeks.

Police and CN warned protesters they could face charges if they didn't leave by midnight Sunday

Police had warned protesters to clear the area by midnight Sunday.

The CBC's Olivia Stefanovich is on the scene and described it as a tense time as dozens of police officers moved in on the camp around 8:15 a.m. ET.

The solidarity protest began Feb. 6 in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and their efforts to stop construction of a $6-billion Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

Ontario Provincial Police officers make an arrest at a rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville, Ont., on Monday Feb. 24, 2020, as they protest in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en Nation hereditary chiefs attempting to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline on their traditional territories. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Earlier this month, B.C. RCMP enforced a court injunction against those preventing contractors from accessing the area for construction.

RCMP in British Columbia moved its officers out of an outpost on Wet'suwet'en territory to a nearby detachment on Friday, but won't stop patrolling the area — a move that partially addresses a demand set by the nation's hereditary chiefs late last week. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that barricades on rail lines and other major transportation routes must come down after two weeks of calls for patience and stalled attempts at negotiation. 

Police officers make an arrest during a raid on a Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory camp next to a railway crossing in Tyendinaga, Ont., on Feb. 24, (Chris Helgren/Reuters)

With files from Olivia Stefanovich

