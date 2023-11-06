2 killed, 2 hospitalized after explosion, fire at Canadian High Commission in Nigeria

An explosion at the The Canadian High Commission of Canada in Nigeria's capital of Abuja killed two people and sent another two to hospital, according to the FCT Fire Service that responded to the call.

"A tanker that was inside the generator building exploded ... killing two men who worked for the company managing the generator," Mercy Douglass of the FCT Fire Service told CBC News.

"Two people outside the building were injured by the explosion," she added. "They are in hospital having treatment."

An eye witness who tweeted a video of the fire captured large plumes of black smoke billowing up from behind the white cube-like building.

Canadian Embassy, Opposite Ship House , Federal Ministry of Defence , Abuja is on fire 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/XT9OQmojT8">pic.twitter.com/XT9OQmojT8</a> —@Spiritual_01

Douglass said the FCT fire service got a call at 11:55 a.m. Monday reporting the tanker explosion inside the generator building on Diplomatic Drive in the city's central business district.

The fire service in Abuja subdued the fire and were back at the station by 1 p.m., Douglass said.

Douglass was unable to confirm whether any of the people killed or hospitalized as a result of the explosion and ensuing fire held Canadian citizenship.

CBC News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada asking details about the incident but has yet to receive a response.