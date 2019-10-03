4 federal leaders fight to woo Quebecois voters in fiery French-language debate

Liberal Leader Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet made their best attempt to woo Quebecois voters in the first hour of the TVA French-language debate on Wednesday night.

TVA is one of Quebec's most widely watched networks and reaches a large audience of francophones outside of Montreal.

The station is also known for its unique debate format, which features one-on-one exchanges between the leaders that tend to make it particularly confrontational

The debate started off with a fiery exchange between Blanchet and Scheer, who were asked to defend their positions on abortion. Blanchet said that he is unequivocally against opening up the abortion debate and that anyone in his party who had a differing position would be removed.

Scheer responded by saying he would always vote to support a woman's right to choose — but the ambiguity in his answer opened the floor to questions from all three leaders about what he, personally, believed.

The three-against one dynamic continued into the second part of the debate, when Trudeau and Singh faced off on legislation regarding medically assisted dying.

Singh said that he felt the current criteria regarding the right to die are too restrictive and Trudeau said his government could be open to adjusting those restrictions.

When the floor was opened to all four, Singh asked the leaders to state their positions on a woman's right to choose and medically assisted dying. When Scheer wavered in his answer, Trudeau alluded that there were three leaders being clear in their positions and one not being direct.

The debate is a high-stakes opportunity for Blanchet, who is hoping the Bloc can make major gains in this election.

Trudeau will also be looking to woo francophone voters outside of Montreal, a demographic whose support he is counting on to offset potential losses in other regions.

Green Leader Elizabeth May and People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier were not invited to this debate.