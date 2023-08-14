Trudeau to hold cabinet retreat in P.E.I. ahead of Parliament's return in the fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with his reshuffled front bench next week to lay out an agenda for the upcoming parliamentary sitting.

Trudeau and his cabinet will hold a three-day retreat in Charlottetown from Monday to Wednesday.

It will be the first such gathering since the prime minister changed over nearly three-quarters of his cabinet and introduced seven new faces to the team last month.

The cabinet overhaul was intended to signal a renewed focus on economic priorities, such as housing, inflation and affordability.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said the cabinet retreat will focus on economic issues, health care and climate change.

Parliament is scheduled to return in September.