Canadian safety officials said today that Iran's investigation of the destruction of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 failed to support its claim that the passenger jet was shot down due to human error.

In its final report released yesterday, Iran's civil aviation authority said the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane was shot down accidentally in January 2020 after being "misidentified" by an air defence unit as a "hostile target."

"To date, Iran has provided no evidence to support this scenario, but it is a plausible explanation of what happened," Kathy Fox, chair of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, told a press conference today.

"In short, the report says what happened but doesn't answer the why."

The report, conducted by Iran's Aircraft Accident Investigation Board, supports the Iranian government's claim that it was human error — and not a deliberate military attack — that led to Flight PS752's destruction.

Fox said the TSB — which normally doesn't comment publicly on reports from other agencies — chose to conduct an independent assessment of Iran's report because of the "unprecedented situation" — a state investigating a disaster in which its own military was implicated.

Fox said Iran's report left unanswered some critical questions about the sequence of events that led the air defence unit to launch two surface-to-air-missiles at the plane shortly after it took off from Tehran's main airport in the early hours of Jan. 8.

Fox said the report failed to explain why Iran kept its airspace open at a time of heightened military tensions with the U.S., and why commercial aircraft were allowed to take off hours after Iran had launched missiles into neighbouring Iraq.

The Iranian military was on high alert at the time because of the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike five days earlier, and a subsequent retaliatory attack by Iran on Iraqi bases where U.S. forces were stationed.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in the skies over Tehran with two surface-to-air missiles, killing all 176 people aboard, including 138 people with ties to Canada. (Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press)

"We believe that the final report issued by Iran yesterday is incomplete. It raises more questions than it answers. It does provide some basic information about the factors that led to [the] military shoot down of PS752 but it falls short of answering many of the detailed questions of the underlying factors that caused that," said Fox.

The federal government rejected the report's findings soon after its release, arguing that the report was "incomplete" and devoid of "hard facts or evidence."

An association that represents family members of victims who died in the crash also criticized the report, saying it was riddled with "inconsistencies" and "fabrications."