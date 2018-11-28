Trudeau and Trump will meet in Washington next week
The leaders will talk trade and China's detention of 2 Canadians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to Washington next week to visit with President Donald Trump.
The two leaders will meet on Thursday, according to a media release from the Prime Minister's Office.
Trudeau's team said the two leaders will discuss the ratification of the new North American free trade deal and China's detention of two Canadian citizens.
Businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were detained separately in December, shortly after Canada arrested Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition warrant.
Canada, the U.S. and Mexico signed the revised NAFTA last November after a bruising period of negotiation, but significant moves toward ratification in Canada have been delayed, first by tariffs on steel and aluminum.
Canada has only a short time window to pass its implementation bill into law before Parliament rises for the summer, and before the federal election campaign begins.
Comments
