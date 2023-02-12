Content
PM says teams are working to recover downed object that posed 'reasonable' threat to aviation

Speaking ahead of a trip to Whitehorse, Yukon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an object shot down over the territory on Saturday posed a "reasonable threat" to civil aviation.

American F-22 destroyed the object on Saturday, the third such downing this month

Christian Paas-Lang · CBC News ·
A man with brown hair and wearing a dark suit gestures with his hand as he speaks into a microphone at a podium.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown in Ottawa on Jan. 27, told reporters on Sunday that he made a decision to shoot down an 'unidentified object' flying over Yukon on Saturday to ensure the safety of Canadians and civil aviation. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says teams are currently working to "find and analyze" an object shot down on Saturday, which he said posed a "reasonable threat" to civil aviation.

"The safety of Canadians is our No. 1 priority, that's why I made the decision to shoot down the object. It was a threat to civil aviation and a potential threat to Canadians," Trudeau said in brief remarks on Sunday morning.

The prime minister was speaking from the Ottawa airport ahead of a trip to Whitehorse, Yukon. The trip comes just a day after Trudeau made the decision to down an "unidentified object" over the territory. The trip was pre-planned — to participate in the Council of Yukon First Nations' 50th anniversary celebrations — and unrelated to Saturday's events.

A senior government source with direct knowledge of the situation told CBC News that the federal government was first alerted to the object on Friday night, when it was still travelling through Alaska.

Trudeau ordered the object shot down by whichever country arrived at it first, and an American F-22 destroyed it at about 3:41 p.m. ET.

"To the best of our knowledge, this was the first time that a NORAD operation has downed an aerial object," Defence Minister Anita Anand told a news conference on Saturday.

While Trudeau on Saturday described the object as "unidentified," Maj. Olivier Gallant, a spokesperson for the North American Aerospace Defence Command, told The Associated Press that the military had determined what it was but would not reveal details.

Trudeau did not share any additional details about the nature of the object on Sunday, saying only that "teams are on the ground, looking to find and analyze the object."

"There's still much to know about it, that's why the analysis of this object is going to be very important," he said.

Trails from an aircraft are shown in the sky, along with a white object.
The remnants of a suspected Chinese spy balloon drift over the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, after it was shot down on Feb. 4 by a U.S. military fighter aircraft, whose contrails are seen below the object. (Submitted by Chad Fish/The Associated Press)

But speaking to ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the United States believes that both the object destroyed Saturday over Canada and one downed Friday near Alaska were balloons.

On Feb. 4, American aircraft shot down what the U.S. asserts was a Chinese surveillance balloon, though China says it was a weather balloon. Schumer said on Sunday he had been briefed that the objects destroyed Friday and Saturday were much smaller than the one downed over the Atlantic Ocean earlier this month.

Scott Clancy, a retired Canadian major-general and former director of operations for NORAD, told CBC News on Saturday that it was likely there was something "nefarious" about the object.

"Taking this kind of action and making that public for something that is not nefarious — that doesn't make sense," he said.

Elbridge Colby, a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defence, told CBC News that if it's confirmed three different balloons were shot down, there are potentially more flying objects coming in the future.

"If, in fact, there have been three balloons in the space of a week and a half, we should see more," he said.

Christian Paas-Lang covers federal politics for CBC News in Ottawa as an associate producer with The House and a digital writer with CBC Politics. You can reach him at christian.paas-lang@cbc.ca.

