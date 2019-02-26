Wilson-Raybould invited to testify at committee probing SNC-Lavalin affair Wednesday

Jody Wilson-Raybould has been invited to testify at the Commons justice committee probing the SNC-Lavalin affair Wednesday afternoon, after obtaining a broad waiver that allows her to disclose details of her conversations with government officials about the prosecution of the Montreal-based global engineering and construction company.

The former justice minister and attorney general also has been granted an extended, uninterrupted 30-minute period to deliver an opening statement to the committee.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he's "pleased" that Wilson-Raybould will be able to "share her perspectives" on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

PM Justin Trudeau says that waiving privilege is something they take seriously, but he is glad that Jody Wilson-Raybould will be able to tell her side of things in front of the Justice Committee. 0:21

"It's important that people get an opportunity to testify, or share their point of view, at committee," Trudeau told reporters as he headed into the weekly Liberal cabinet meeting.

"As we said, waiving privilege, waiving cabinet confidentiality is something that we had to take very seriously, but I'm pleased that Ms. Wilson-Raybould is going to be able to share her perspectives."

An order-in-council (OIC) posted online Monday waived cabinet confidence and solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould in her conversations with the justice committee and the ethics commissioner. The waiver does not cover communications between Wilson-Raybould and the director of public prosecutions — a limit imposed to "uphold the integrity of any criminal or civil proceedings," according to the text of the order.

Justice Minister David Lametti outlines discussions between both sides to waive solicitor client privilege in order for his predecessor to be able to appear in front of the Justice Committee. 0:32

Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti said the order achieves two objectives.

"What we were doing is establishing a process that's fair and open and allows transparency but still protects the very principles that we want to protect in the legal system, as well as not interfering with ongoing litigation," he said.

Lametti confirmed there were "contacts" between lawyers, but would not say whether he was talking about discussions between government lawyers and Wilson-Raybould's counsel — retired Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell.

On Monday, Wilson-Raybould wrote to the committee chair, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, stating that she is "anxious" to appear. She also sought permission to deliver a 30-minute opening statement instead of the usual five to 10 minutes, a request which has been granted.

Justice Committee Chair Anthony Housefather says that a response has been sent to Jody Wilson-Raybould that addresses her concerns and requests, and that she will appear at committee on Wednesday afternoon. 1:06

The justice committee is examining the growing controversy touched off by a Feb. 7 Globe and Mail report that said Trudeau's aides attempted to press Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin to help the company avoid criminal prosecution on bribery charges related to contracts in Libya.

Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet on Feb. 12, and has remained silent on the matter, insisting she's still bound by solicitor-client confidentiality from her time as attorney general.

"I understand fully that Canadians want to know the truth and want transparency," she told the House of Commons last week. "Privilege and confidentiality are not mine to waive, and I hope that I have the opportunity to speak my truth."

Housefather said he believes all of Wilson-Raybould's previous concerns have now been addressed and she will now have the opportunity to give her account of events.

"I think she now can tell her side of the story. With 30 minutes, I think she'll have ample time to do so and I look forward to hearing from her, as I know the other committee members do," he said.