Trudeau says no decision yet on whether Wilson-Raybould can stay in Liberal caucus
Former justice minister insists she's seeking re-election as a Liberal candidate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he's still reflecting on whether Jody Wilson-Raybould can remain in the Liberal caucus, one day after the MP central to the SNC-Lavalin affair publicly confirmed she's seeking re-election as a Liberal candidate.
"This is obviously not a situation or a decision to be taken lightly and we will continue to reflect and work on this issue," Trudeau said during a funding announcement in Charlottetown.
Wilson-Raybould confirmed on the weekend that she intends to run under the Liberal banner in the fall election.
"I have been confirmed as the LPC [Liberal Party of Canada] candidate for Vancouver Granville for the federal election 2019," Wilson-Raybould told CBC News in an email.
She would not comment further and said she isn't conducting interviews right now.
Last week, Wilson-Raybould told the Commons justice committee she faced intense political pressure and veiled threats from top Liberal officials who wanted her to allow SNC-Lavalin to avoid a criminal trial on bribery charges. SNC-Lavalin was facing corruption charges over contracts in Libya and was lobbying for a remediation agreement as an alternative to criminal prosecution.
Gerry Butts, the prime minister's former principal secretary, has been confirmed to appear as a witness Wednesday before the justice committee probing the SNC-Lavalin affair. He is scheduled to address the committee for two hours beginning at 10 a.m. ET.
