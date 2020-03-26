'We'll do what is necessary to keep Canadians safe,' Trudeau says amid U.S.-Canada mask dispute

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he remains engaged in talks with Washington over its order to ban exports of some protective medical supplies to Canada, but says he's prepared to do whatever it takes to keep Canadians safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

"I'm not going to engage in hypotheticals," Trudeau said Sunday, when asked whether he would consider retaliating by preventing Canadian nurses from crossing the border to work in the U.S.

"I will say that we'll do what is necessary to keep Canadians safe and we will do it in as constructive a way as possible."

The remarks come a day after Trudeau said he would not take "retaliatory measures or measures that are punitive" in response to the Trump administration's invocation of the Defense Protection Act.

The act gives the president the power to ramp up production of critically-needed supplies and led to an order that Minnesota-based company 3M should halt its exports of U.S.-made N95 masks to Canada and Latin America.

Trudeau said he planned to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump directly in the "coming days" about the dispute.

"Conversations continue with the American administration in terms of solving this issue, because as I've said, both sides of the border benefit tremendously [from] the flow back and forth of essential supplies and medical goods and services, and that is the point we're making to the administration."

More surgical masks expected Monday

On Saturday, Trudeau announced that "millions" of surgical masks and other supplies are set to arrive from China on a chartered cargo plane.

But there are no N95 masks contained in that shipment, a spokesperson from Procurement Minister Anita Anand's office said yesterday.

N95 masks, like the one pictured above, are now at the centre of a spat between the U.S. and Canada over restrictions to export the equipment. The federal government says it has ordered 65 million masks. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Earlier this week, Ottawa announced it had ordered 65 million N95 masks, which provide a higher degree of protection against COVID-19 than the ones coming from China.

The spokesperson said some of those masks have already arrived, but would not say which countries or manufacturers the equipment came from.

Tam: Canada now looking at disinfecting existing masks

The dispute comes as Canada grapples with boosting its supply of personal protective equipment amid a highly competitive global market. Health officials are also clarifying whether members of the public should be wearing masks.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Sunday that efforts are underway to study how to preserve the country's existing supply.

"We are also looking at other measures, such as how can we disinfect ... or decontaminate masks, how do we best look after the limited supply that we have?"

Tam explained that those efforts include examining "the science of decontamination" to find out what works, and said that the government was seeking out "multiple entities" who could carry out that work.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Sunday that Ottawa was now looking at boosting the longevity of its dwindling supply of medical masks. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

"[We are] signalling to provinces and territories that certain things shouldn't be thrown away right now, so that we can...implement this should we find the actual people who can do this," she said.

Tam continued to advise that masks — including surgical and N95 masks — must be reserved for health care workers and "others providing direct care" to people with the illness.

"Wearing a non-medical mask is an additional measure that we are considering to protect others around you," Tam added, referring to cloth and other homemade varieties.

Meanwhile, the federal government announced plans Sunday to put more money toward supporting international efforts to tackle the pandemic — including developing a vaccine.

Minister of International Development Karina Gould revealed $159.5 million in aid for the global response to the COVID-19 crisis, which includes $50 million previously committed by Trudeau last month.